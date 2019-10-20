DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher A. Cartwright sold 44,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $3,668,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,992,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,704 shares of company stock valued at $20,068,465. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.