DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.08 Million Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,959,000 after acquiring an additional 741,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after acquiring an additional 370,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in International Paper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,561,000 after acquiring an additional 476,899 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.