Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.69

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.69 and traded as high as $46.74. Dollarama shares last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 364,480 shares trading hands.

DOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.16, for a total value of C$218,923.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,101 shares in the company, valued at C$4,527,979.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$5,586,714.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,849.58.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

