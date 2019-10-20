Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $285.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $286.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. Longbow Research set a $320.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.68.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 451.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

