Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY remained flat at $$47.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

