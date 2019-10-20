DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 3,453 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 2.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,727,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,037 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,778,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,483 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 22,597,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598,114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,084,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,736,000 after purchasing an additional 721,214 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

MFC opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

