DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $248,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,581,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052,972 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,106,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

