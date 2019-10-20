DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Alphabet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,216.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $868.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

