DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 974 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,767,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $2,185,194. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $302.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

