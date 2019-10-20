DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,467 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 549,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $227,000. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 29.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.