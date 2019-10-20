DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after acquiring an additional 573,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $30,362.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

