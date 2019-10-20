DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 360 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

