Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.83.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$21.56 and a 52-week high of C$30.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.22.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

