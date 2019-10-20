DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) and Hermitage Offshore Services (NASDAQ:PSV) Head-To-Head Contrast

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) and Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DryShips and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DryShips $186.13 million 2.46 $21.78 million N/A N/A Hermitage Offshore Services $18.44 million 1.13 -$197.29 million N/A N/A

DryShips has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares DryShips and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DryShips 3.38% 2.87% 1.76% Hermitage Offshore Services -658.25% -30.29% -12.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of DryShips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DryShips has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Summary

DryShips beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DryShips

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Tanker segment provides transportation services for crude and refined petroleum cargoes. The Gas Carrier segment offers transportation services for liquefied gas cargoes. The Offshore Support segment provides offshore support services to the global offshore energy industry. As of May 29, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 34 vessels, including 11 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 4 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

