Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 261.21 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), approximately 76,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 159,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $388.25 million and a P/E ratio of -22.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s payout ratio is presently -1.01%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

