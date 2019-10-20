Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel Sells 27,932 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $131,001.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Vogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $50,126.80.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.48 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.96 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 780,881 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,658,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

