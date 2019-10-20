Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. 79,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $854.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.98.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 13,842 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $866,232.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $1,949,432 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.