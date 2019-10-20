Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

