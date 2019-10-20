ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.25, 61,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 76,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41.

ECN Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

