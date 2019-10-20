EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $20.46 million and $919,080.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00034535 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00086950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001511 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00116268 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,213.58 or 1.00980227 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000640 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002049 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, DDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

