Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives $28.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

EIGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.72 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 82,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.64.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

