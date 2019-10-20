Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.72 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EIGR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 82,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,686. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $268.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.