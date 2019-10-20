Elastos (ELA) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00023104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Kucoin. Elastos has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and $1.88 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00226236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01128437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,908,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,063,887 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

