Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ERI has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

