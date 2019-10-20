Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 679.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 679.20 ($8.87).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECM. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 591 ($7.72) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 130,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76), for a total value of £773,685 ($1,010,956.49).

Shares of ECM stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 655.20 ($8.56). 2,352,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 627.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 611.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 677.20 ($8.85).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

