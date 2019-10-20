Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,545,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,382,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

