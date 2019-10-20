Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,947 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

