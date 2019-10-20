Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 18.2%

Emerita Resources Corp (CVE:EMO)’s share price was up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 228,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 83,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Las Morras property comprising 230 claims covering an area of approximately 7,000 hectares located in the eastern part of the Badajoz province of Spain; and the Sierra Alta property with 90 mining claims totaling an area of 2,700 hectares located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

