Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $177,000 Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Raytheon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 80,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Raytheon by 49.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 24,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTN opened at $199.75 on Friday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.58 and a 200-day moving average of $183.68.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTN shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.11.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

