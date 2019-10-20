Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $60,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.34 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

