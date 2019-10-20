Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $99,000 Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 555.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.11. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.96.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

