ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ENG stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 607,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 2.22% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

