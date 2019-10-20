Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 195,007 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 80.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $63,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $84,956,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 481,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $165.90. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Edward Jones lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.