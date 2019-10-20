Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $59.12 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of CDW worth $59,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 166.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 478.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Bank of America began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CDW stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $21,519,610 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

