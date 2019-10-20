Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,917 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $75,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 309.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.87.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

