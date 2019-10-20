Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,661 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $69,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

