Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will post sales of $669.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the highest is $670.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Envista stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Envista has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $29.74.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu purchased 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.