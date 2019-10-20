EOS Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00036209 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Koinex, Bitfinex and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,369,463 coins and its circulating supply is 936,669,451 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Binance, WazirX, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Rfinex, BCEX, CoinEx, Huobi, Tidebit, Bit-Z, BitFlip, BigONE, Neraex, Kraken, OEX, Livecoin, EXX, Upbit, Ovis, QBTC, DOBI trade, Kuna, YoBit, Bilaxy, Koinex, OTCBTC, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Exmo, Hotbit, Bitfinex, Coinbe, Fatbtc, RightBTC, Tidex, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Bibox, IDCM, BtcTrade.im, ABCC, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Coindeal, Coinrail, IDAX, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Exrates, BitMart, OKEx, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Kucoin, ZB.COM, DragonEX, COSS, Poloniex, Coinone, CoinBene, CPDAX, ChaoEX, LBank and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

