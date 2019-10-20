EQM Midstream Partners LP to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 64,432 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

