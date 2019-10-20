EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.18.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $9.71 on Friday. EQT has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EQT by 1,246.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.