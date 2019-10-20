Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,904 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 520,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $2,637,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

