Ether-1 Price Hits $0.0084 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Ether-1 has a market cap of $311,245.00 and approximately $15,301.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00067556 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00387927 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000326 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012139 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 37,151,686 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.