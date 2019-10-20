Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Capitalization Achieves $99,387.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $99,387.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 72.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00042163 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.15 or 0.06098131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00042317 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,174,571,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

