EvenCoin Hits Market Cap of $668,881.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $668,881.00 and approximately $780,916.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00395145 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012553 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009083 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001514 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,805,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,804,998 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

