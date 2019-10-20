EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.47. 1,052,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

