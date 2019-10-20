Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 19,279,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,348. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

