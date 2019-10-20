Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Exelon stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 16,120.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $284,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $104,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,170 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,854,941 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

