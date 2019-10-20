Expanse (EXP) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,821.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,348,278 coins and its circulating supply is 16,307,941 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

