Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

XOG opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.96. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 219,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 189,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

