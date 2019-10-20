Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. 655,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,995. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $305,984.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 294,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

